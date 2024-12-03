Shesterkin stopped 23 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

The Rangers are in a deep funk right now, losing six of their last seven games, and Shesterkin hasn't been able to steal any wins to help turn the ship around. Turnovers and defensive breakdowns led to the Devils' two first-period tallies, while all three of New Jersey's second-period goals came on power plays. Shesterkin has dropped five straight decisions, and since the beginning of November he's gone 4-7-0 in 11 starts with an uncharacteristic 3.46 GAA and .899 save percentage.