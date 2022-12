Shesterkin stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Capitals.

Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Shesterkin didn't play badly, but he was left high and dry by some passive play by his defense that allowed Caps skaters to go just about wherever they wanted in the Rangers zone. It's just his second regulation loss in December, and the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has a 7-2-1 record on the month with a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage.