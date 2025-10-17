Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets minimal help from teammates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin made 22 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.
Shesterkin was brilliant, but the Rangers struggled offensively. The team finally scored a goal in the third period, and it was the club's first in 170:39. The Rangers had been shut out in each of their prior two games. Shesterkin is one of the NHL's best, but not even the best can fix what ails this team.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Toronto•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets no help Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grabs second straight win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: First off ice Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Elite start to season continues•