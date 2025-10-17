Shesterkin made 22 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Shesterkin was brilliant, but the Rangers struggled offensively. The team finally scored a goal in the third period, and it was the club's first in 170:39. The Rangers had been shut out in each of their prior two games. Shesterkin is one of the NHL's best, but not even the best can fix what ails this team.