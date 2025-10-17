Shesterkin made 22 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Shesterkin was brilliant. His team? Not so much. The Rangers finally scored a goal in the third period; it was the team's first in 170:39. The Rangers had been shut out in each of their prior two games (1-0 loss to the Capitals on Sunday and 2-0 against the Oilers on Tuesday). Shesterkin is one of the NHL's best, but not even the best can fix what ails this team.