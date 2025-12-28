Shesterkin stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders, with the home side's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Anders Lee banged home a rebound 58 seconds into the first period, and while Shesterkin shut the door the rest of the way, the Rangers' offense never woke up. The loss snapped a brief three-game win streak for the star netminder, and Shesterkin has been doing his best to keep an erratic Rangers squad in games, going 6-3-1 over 10 outings in December with a 2.58 GAA and .906 save percentage.