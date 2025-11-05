Shesterkin stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

It was another strong effort from Shesterkin that went unrewarded due to the Rangers' offensive struggles. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed two goals or fewer in eight of 11 starts to begin the season en route to a 2.26 GAA and .915 save percentage, but he's just 3-4-1 in those outings.