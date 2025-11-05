Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets no help in Tuesday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
It was another strong effort from Shesterkin that went unrewarded due to the Rangers' offensive struggles. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed two goals or fewer in eight of 11 starts to begin the season en route to a 2.26 GAA and .915 save percentage, but he's just 3-4-1 in those outings.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes versus Canes•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Light workload in overtime win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Set to start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets support in overtime win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Let down by teammates again•