Shesterkin stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Oilers. Edmonton's final goal was scored into an empty net.

The star netminder has been absolutely locked in to begin the season, giving up just three goals on 106 shots over four starts. Shesterkin has just a 2-2-0 record to show for it however, as the Rangers' offense remains stuck in the mud -- New York is averaging just 2.00 goals per game so far, tied for the third-worst mark in the NHL. After a bumpy 2024-25 campaign that saw him post a career-worst 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage, Shesterkin seems intent on re-inserting himself into the Vezina Trophy conversation.