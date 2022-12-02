Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice Friday, indicating that he will be in the home blue paint against Ottawa.

Shesterkin is coming off a tough loss to New Jersey on Monday in which he 'felt ashamed' with his play in a 5-3 loss. Shesterkin will try to make amends Friday as he heads into the matchup with a 10-4-3 record, to go with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He will face the Senators, who have scored 67 goals this season, tied for 23rd best in the NHL.