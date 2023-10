Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Shesterkin will defend the visiting crease against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Shesterkin was solid in the Rangers' 5-1 win over the Sabres on Thursday, stopping 23 shots. Shesterkin was 37-13-8 with a 2.48 GAA and .916 save percentage, a regression from 2021-22 when he won the Vezina Trophy. Shesterkin is a top-three goaltender in the NHL.