Shesterkin will guard the home goal during Tuesday's home game versus Buffalo.
Shesterkin wasn't great in his last start Wednesday against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a struggling Sabres squad that's lost four of its last five games.
