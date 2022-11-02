Shesterkin will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Bruins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against the Flyers, turning aside all 19 shots he faced en route to a 1-0 victory. The 26-year-old backstop will try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a tough home matchup with a Boston team that's gotten off to an impressive 9-1-0 start this season.