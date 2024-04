Shesterkin will be between the pipes at home versus Pittsburgh on Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin is riding a three-game winning streak despite posting a 3.15 GAA over that stretch. While the Rangers have locked up a playoff spot, they are still in a battle with Carolina for the Metropolitan Division title. As such, Shesterkin should still see a heavy deployment heading into the last eight games of the regular season.