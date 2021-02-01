Shesterkin will tend the home twine in Monday's game versus the Penguins, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin lost his first three starts of the season, but he finally got back on track in last Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres, putting forward a 23-save effort. The Penguins defeated the Rangers on Saturday, scoring five goals on 38 shots against creasemate Alexandar Georgiev.