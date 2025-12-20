Shesterkin will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Shesterkin returned to form in St. Louis on Thursday, turning aside 26 shots in a 2-1 overtime win. He had allowed 10 goals on 67 shots in his three previous appearances, going 1-2-0. Overall, Shesterkin is 14-11-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 28 starts this season. The Flyers are generating 2.85 goals per game in 2025-26, 23rd in the NHL.