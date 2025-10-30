Shesterkin will tend the visiting twine in Edmonton on Thursday, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Shesterkin has played well this season, despite his 2-4-2 record. The 29-year-old Russian netminder has a 2.25 GAA and a .916 save percentage across eight starts this season. The Oilers are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.18 goals per game.