Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will tend the visiting twine in Edmonton on Thursday, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.
Shesterkin has played well this season, despite his 2-4-2 record. The 29-year-old Russian netminder has a 2.25 GAA and a .916 save percentage across eight starts this season. The Oilers are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.18 goals per game.
