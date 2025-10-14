Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will be between the pipes at home versus Edmonton on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin is off to a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, going 2-1-0 with a 0.67 GAA, one shutout and a .976 save percentage through three games. After missing the 30-win mark last year, the 29-year-old Russian looks poised to get back over that threshold this time around -- though he'll face a significantly better team in the Oilers on Tuesday than the Penguins and Sabres.
