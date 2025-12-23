Shesterkin will be between the road pipes versus Washington on Tuesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin will be making his 30th start of the season, having gone 15-11-3 with a .908 save percentage and one shutout in his 29 prior outings. Those 30 appearances currently lead the NHL and set the 29-year-old backstop up to reach the 60-game mark for the second straight year.