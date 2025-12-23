Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will be between the road pipes versus Washington on Tuesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Shesterkin will be making his 30th start of the season, having gone 15-11-3 with a .908 save percentage and one shutout in his 29 prior outings. Those 30 appearances currently lead the NHL and set the 29-year-old backstop up to reach the 60-game mark for the second straight year.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Game changer in overtime•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Sharp in overtime win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Exits ice first Thursday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Stuck with loss Monday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Facing Ducks•