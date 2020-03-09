Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Shesterkin will be between the pipes on the road versus Dallas on Tuesday.
Shesterkin will be back in the crease following a disastrous outing against New Jersey on Saturday in which he gave up five goals on 23 shots (.783 save percentage). After getting the hook, coach David Quinn will go right back to the Russian netminder in the hopes he'll put together a solid bounce-back performance.
