Shesterkin will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has been on a roll over the past two weeks, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.74 GAA and .939 save percentage through his last four starts. He'll attempt to secure his fourth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Bruins team that's won four straight games.