Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets support in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
The Oilers led 3-1 in the middle of the second period, but the Rangers tied it up in the third and won on a J.T. Miller goal in overtime. Getting some support had to look like an oasis in a desert for Shesterkin, who has received one goal or less of help from his teammates in five of his nine outings. He ended an 0-3-2 skid with this win, improving to 3-4-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .916 save percentage this season. The Rangers wrap up their road trip in Seattle on Saturday. Shesterkin is 4-0-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .934 save percentage in five career games against the Kraken.
