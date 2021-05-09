Shesterkin replaced Keith Kinkaid (undisclosed) midway through the third period Saturday, stopping seven of nine shots in a 5-4 win over the Bruins.

The two teams combined for four goals in the final 11 minutes, resulting in Shesterkin getting credit for the win, his 16th of the season. The 25-year-old battled injuries this season but was solid when he was on the ice, and he should head into next season as the Rangers' No. 1 netminder.