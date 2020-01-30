Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Getting start Friday
Shesterkin will start between the pipes Friday against the Red Wings, Collin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin has gotten off to a great start in his young career, posting a .929 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA during his first three outings. He should have a good opportunity to extend that success through Friday's start versus a Red Wings team sporting a minus-54 goal differential over 25 road games.
