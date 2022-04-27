Shesterkin allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Neither team scored in the first 27 minutes, but Carolina then managed to get four pucks past Shesterkin in the next 14 minutes of game time to take a 4-1 lead. New York pushed back after that, but it was too little too late. This was the first time Shesterkin allowed more than three goals in a game since the Devils scored five against him March 22. The Vezina Trophy favorite will likely sit out the second leg of the Rangers' back-to-back set Wednesday, but Shesterkin could start Friday's regular-season finale against Washington to get the sour taste of this loss out of his mouth before the playoffs begin.