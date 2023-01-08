Shesterkin stopped 39 of 43 shots Saturday, suffering a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Supported to a 3-1 lead after the second period, the Russian goaltender was unable to hold onto the lead, giving up the next three goals to eventually lose the game in overtime. The reigning Vezina trophy winner has come off an excellent month of December, posting a 7-2-2 record with a 2.14 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Tuesday versus Minnesota is the next opportunity for Shesterkin to guard the crease.