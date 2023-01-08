Shesterkin stopped 39 of 43 shots Saturday, suffering a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
Supported to a 3-1 lead after the second period, the Russian goaltender was unable to hold onto the lead, giving up the next three goals to eventually lose the game in overtime. The reigning Vezina trophy winner has come off an excellent month of December, posting a 7-2-2 record with a 2.14 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Tuesday versus Minnesota is the next opportunity for Shesterkin to guard the crease.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Comes out on top Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated to tend the twine Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Loses low-scoring goalie duel•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal versus Lightning•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets little help in loss•