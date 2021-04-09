Shesterkin allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

The fifth Pittsburgh goal was an empty-netter. Shesterkin made some flashy saves but ultimately allowed four goals for the second straight game en route to his first regulation loss in the last five starts. Prior to this pair of pedestrian performances against Pittsburgh, Shesterkin had allowed only 15 goals over his previous eight starts, so expect the Russian netminder to get back on track before long.