Shesterkin allowed three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Shesterkin allowed a goal in each period, but the Rangers' offense covered his mistakes. The Russian netminder improved to 14-11-3 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 30 games this season. He could get another chance at the Sabres on Tuesday, which would be a favorable matchup for fantasy managers.