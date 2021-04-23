Shesterkin stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Bad luck and dubious officiating led to Philadelphia's only goal through two periods, as Adam Fox was called for a phantom high-sticking penalty after the officials bought Jakub Voracek's sales job, and the Flyers converted 13 seconds into the power play when the puck deflected in off James van Riemsdyk's face. It turns out JVR and Voracek weren't done victimizing the Rangers' goalie, as each beat Shesterkin in the third to give the Flyers a 3-1 advantage. The Rangers iced five rookie or sophomore defensemen in front of Shesterkin in this one, and the youth on the back end should continue to lead to inconsistency -- Shesterkin has allowed 12 goals over his last three starts after notching back-to-back shutouts in the preceding two.