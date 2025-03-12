Shesterkin stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Shesterkin and the Rangers have been slumping lately. This was the goaltender's third straight loss, although the previous two came in overtime. Overall, the 29-year-old Russian netminder is 21-22-4 with four shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 47 starts this season.