Shesterkin made 22 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

The Rangers lost their concentration and let Vancouver cut a two-goal lead to one on three different occasions, but the result was never really in doubt despite the lackluster effort from Shesterkin. Vancouver's third goal came just 11 seconds after the Rangers took a 4-2 lead late in the third period, as one linesman signaled icing and the other said to play on, allowing Elias Pettersson to score a controversial, albeit inconsequential, goal. This was Shesterkin's first start for the Rangers since Jan. 25, though he appeared in the All-Star Game in between. The star goalie improved to 22-8-7 and should be sharper once he shakes off the rust.