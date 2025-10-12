Shesterkin made 18 of 19 saves in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Shesterkin cruised to his second consecutive win, as he allowed just one twine finder to rookie Ben Kindel in the second period. The 29-year-old Shesterkin has been exceptional through three appearances with a 2-1-0 record, a 0.67 GAA and a .976 save percentage. He has allowed just two goals this year and added a shutout to his campaign in the Rangers' second game. Shesterkin is on pace to improve upon a career-worst season with 29 losses, a 2.86 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 61 appearances a year ago. His fantasy value is up there with the best netminders in the league, especially due to the workhorse role he is expected to serve in while being backed up by the aging 39-year-old Jonathan Quick. Shesterkin's next chance to take the ice is Sunday against the Washington Capitals.