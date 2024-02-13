Watch Now:

Shesterkin stopped all 30 shots he faced during the Rangers' 2-0 win over the Flames on Monday.

After a couple of years of being one of the best netminders in the league, Shesterkin has been a shaky start in recent games. In the five games before Monday's tilt, he hadn't posted better than a .903 save percentage and was at .889 or below in four of those.

More News