Shesterkin stopped all 30 shots he faced during the Rangers' 2-0 win over the Flames on Monday.
After a couple of years of being one of the best netminders in the league, Shesterkin has been a shaky start in recent games. In the five games before Monday's tilt, he hadn't posted better than a .903 save percentage and was at .889 or below in four of those.
