Shesterkin will patrol the blue paint at home versus Pittsburgh in Tuesday's Game 1, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin set new career highs in wins (36), shutouts (six) and GAA (2.07) but enters Tuesday's tilt having lost his last two games in which he conceded seven goals on 71 shots (.901 save percentage). Still, Shesterkin's name could be among the Vezina Trophy nominees and he figures to be the favorite against Pittsburgh.