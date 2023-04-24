Shesterkin will get the starting nod at home in Game 4 against the Devils on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has been his usual elite self this series, posting a terrific .950 save percentage through three games. He's allowed just four total goals, including two on 28 shots in Saturday's Game 3 overtime loss. Shesterkin has allowed three or fewer goals in 16 straight games dating back to March 9.