Sheserkin will get the starting nod at home against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
After posting back-to-back shutouts against the Red Wings and Jets, Shesterkin coughed up three goals in a loss to Boston on Saturday. The 26-year-old owns a stellar 2.03 GAA this season and a 1.63 GAA in April despite a lackluster 4-3-1 record this month. He's 21-5-3 with a .942 save percentage at home on the year but he'll get a tough test Tuesday against one of the league's top teams.
