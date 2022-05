Shesterkin will get the starting nod in Carolina for Game 2 on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin stopped 24 of 26 shots but didn't get much help on the other end of the ice in Wednesday's Game 1 loss. He's now sporting a .911 save percentage and 3.42 GAA through eight postseason appearances. Including the regular season, Shesterkin has lost all three of his appearances against the Rangers this year.