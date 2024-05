Shesterkin will get the starting nod for Game 5 at home against the Hurricanes, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin was riding a seven-game winning streak to begin the playoffs before Carolina finally beat him in Game 4 on Saturday. He allowed four goals on 31 shots in the loss, the first time this postseason he's allowed more than three. He's registered an impressive .925 save percentage while facing 160 shots this series.