Shesterkin will be in net for Tuesday's road matchup against the Canucks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

After allowing 10 combined goals in back-to-back losses, Shesterkin rebounded by making 25 saves on 27 shots in a 3-2 win over San Jose on Thursday. The Russian netminder is up to a 7-4-1 record, .914 save percentage and 2.78 GAA through 12 outings. The Canucks have generated 54 goals through 17 games.