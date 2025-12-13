Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Guarding goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Saturday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin has gone 0-1-1 in his last two outings while permitting six goals on 67 shots. He has a 12-10-3 record with one shutout, a 2.48 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. Montreal sits 10th in the league with 3.17 goals per game this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Beaten three times•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes against Chicago•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Spectacular in loss to Avs•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Keeps rolling in 12th win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Thursday•