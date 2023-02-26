Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against the Kings on Sunday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin allowed five goals on 22 shots before being pulled after two periods in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He has a 25-10-7 record this season with a 2.67 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Los Angeles ranks 11th in the league this year with 3.30 goals per game.