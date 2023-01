Shesterkin will defend the home net Sunday against the Canadiens, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Dallas. He has a 20-6-6 record this season with a 2.44 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Montreal ranks 30th in the NHL this campaign with 2.56 goals per game.