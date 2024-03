Shesterkin will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin posted a 26-save shutout versus the Blues on Saturday, his first win in his last three outings. Prior to that small stumble, he rattled off seven straight wins, allowing one goal or fewer in five of them. The Hurricanes are also pretty hot, having won five of their last six games with 25 goals scored in that span.