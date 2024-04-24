Shesterkin stopped 22 shots Tuesday during a 4-3 win over the Capitals in Game 2 of the Rangers' first-round series.

The Caps only beat Shesterkin at even strength once on the night, as their last two tallies came on power plays. The 28-year-old netminder has allowed four goals on 46 shots to help the Rangers build a 2-0 series lead, and dating back to late March he hasn't given up more than three goals in any of his last nine starts, posting a 2.09 GAA and .921 save percentage over that stretch. Shesterkin will look to stay locked in as the series shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Friday.