Shesterkin made 36 saves in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Islanders.

The Rangers were down 4-1 early in the second period, but Shesterkin kept his focus and gave his squad a chance to mount a comeback. It's the 28-year-old netminder's third straight win, but while Shesterkin is 4-1-1 over his last six starts, he's given up 17 goals on 160 shots (.894 save percentage) over that stretch as he struggles to find some consistency.