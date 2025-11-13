Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Hangs on for wild win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin made 33 saves in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning.
The two teams combined for seven goals in the first period, but Shesterkin shut the door on the Bolts over the final 40 minutes as the Rangers pulled away. The 29-year-old netminder has struggled to find some consistency along with the rest of his team, but on the season he's gone 6-6-2 in 14 starts with a respectable 2.50 GAA and .909 save percentage.
