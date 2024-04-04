Shesterkin made 17 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The 28-year-old netminder survived a tough second period that saw New Jersey score three goals on only eight shots, although Shesterkin had little chance on any of them, and he shut the door in the final frame as the Rangers regained the lead. Over his last 10 starts, Shesterkin has gone 7-3-0 with a 2.57 GAA and .908 save percentage, and he needs four more wins over New York's final six games to tie the career-high 37 he racked up in 2022-23.