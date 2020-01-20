Shesterkin allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Statistically, it was a good effort from the 24-year-old, but he didn't receive enough goal support to get the win. Shesterkin dropped to 2-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 112 shots in his first three career games. The Rangers are using a three-goalie rotation currently, so it's unclear when Shesterkin will get another chance in the crease.