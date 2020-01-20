Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Hard-luck loss against Jackets
Shesterkin allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Statistically, it was a good effort from the 24-year-old, but he didn't receive enough goal support to get the win. Shesterkin dropped to 2-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 112 shots in his first three career games. The Rangers are using a three-goalie rotation currently, so it's unclear when Shesterkin will get another chance in the crease.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.