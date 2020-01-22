Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Heading to AHL Hartford
Shesterkin was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin will get some playing time in the minors while the Rangers are in their bye week. He'll likely also appear in the AHL All-Star game. Expect the Russian netminder to return to the parent club ahead of its game against the Red Wings on Jan. 31.
