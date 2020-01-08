Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Holds off Avalanche in NHL debut

Shesterkin made 29 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win versus Colorado.

The rookie was solved three times but was more than good enough to pick up his first win in the Big Apple. The Rangers definitely want to get a good look at where Shesterkin is in his development, but it's hard to know exactly what his workload will look like during his first stint with the big club. The 24-year-old Russian is 15-4-3 with a .932 save percentage in 23 games played at the AHL level this season.