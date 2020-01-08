Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Holds off Avalanche in NHL debut
Shesterkin made 29 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win versus Colorado.
The rookie was solved three times but was more than good enough to pick up his first win in the Big Apple. The Rangers definitely want to get a good look at where Shesterkin is in his development, but it's hard to know exactly what his workload will look like during his first stint with the big club. The 24-year-old Russian is 15-4-3 with a .932 save percentage in 23 games played at the AHL level this season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.