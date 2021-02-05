Shesterkin made 31 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over Washington.

Shesterkin was beaten on a deflection off Carl Hagelin's arm in the second period and an Alex Ovechkin rocket off a faceoff in the third, but he stood tall as Washington searched for the equalizer before Pavel Buchnevich finally gave New York a two-goal cushion with 27 seconds to go. The 25-year-old Russian has allowed just five goals during his three-game winning streak, and he's pulling away from Alexandar Georgiev as the preferred option in New York's net.