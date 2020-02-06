Shesterkin made 27 saves Wednesday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.

The Rangers built a 3-1 lead through 20 minutes and Shesterkin held on for his second straight victory and his fourth in five starts since being recalled a month ago. The 24-year-old has logged a 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage and has a favorable home matchup Friday against Buffalo if he receives the starting assignment.